2018 Anchorage Mayor’s Race | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal -

Lori Townsend sits down with front-runners Ethan Berkowitz and Rebecca Logan to get their perspective on some of the most important issues Anchorage residents are facing. Election Day is April 3, 2018. In addition to ballot propositions and school board seats, Anchorage voters will decide who will be the city’s next mayor.