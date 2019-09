Alyse Galvin, Independent Candidate for U.S. House | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal -

Alaskans will choose a candidate to fill Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House on November 6th. Political newcomer, Independent Alyse Galvin, is challenging decades long incumbent Don Young. In this episode of Alaska Insight we hear what she likes to do in her free time and why she wants to be Alaska’s first congresswoman.