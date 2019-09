ANCSA: The Next Generation of Leaders | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal -

The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act or ANCSA was passed in 1971. After nearly 50 years, what’s changed for Alaska Native people and what’s on the horizon for Native Corporations? How do Alaska Native Corporations balance considerations of culture, language and values against the need to make money? We discuss that with the CEO of Gana’A’Yoo, Ltd. and the Vice Chair of CIRI’s Board of Directors.