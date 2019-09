Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Begich | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal -

He’s previously held elected office as Anchorage’s mayor and as one of Alaska’s U.S. Senators. Democrat Mark Begich is running to be Alaska’s next Governor and he joins host, Lori Townsend, to discuss his views on the issues affecting Alaskans. Reporter, Zachariah Hughes, also visited Mr. Begich’s home to learn more about the candidate outside of politics.