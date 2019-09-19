How Alaskans are working to address and prevent suicide

(Courtesy Alaska Department of Health and Human Services)

The tragedy of suicide ripples out beyond immediate families and affects entire communities. The rates for Alaska Native youth are some of the highest in the nation and for veterans rates are also significantly higher than the national average. What does the latest research reveal about how to help prevent suicide? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dana Diehl , Director of Wellness and Prevention, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

, Director of Wellness and Prevention, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Naomi Flowers, Suicide Prevention Coordination, Alaska Veteran’s Affairs Healthcare

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

ANTHC is hosting several events during September for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, as well as the Tell Your Story youth photo contest.

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.