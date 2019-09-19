Restaurant and Service Industry in Alaska | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal -

Alaska has one of the nation’s most diverse populations which results in an equally diverse restaurant and service industry. However, that doesn’t make the industry immune to the state’s current recession. Lori sits down with Rich Owens, the Owner of Tastee Freez in Anchorage, and Robert DeLucia, the owner of Crush restaurant to discuss the challenges of running a restaurant during a recession and their prospects for the industry in the future. Lori also hears from an economist in Alaska who talks about how the outlook for restaurants might not be as bad as some other sectors of the economy.