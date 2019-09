Statewide Opioid Action Plan | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal -

Substance use disorders are diseases caused by many factors. Preventing and treating them requires input from everyone in the community including law enforcement and health care professionals. Those are some of the key messages in the state’s new opioid action plan. On this episode of Alaska Insight, we’ll hear from people dealing with drug addiction and those working to reduce substance abuse in our communities.