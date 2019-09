Workforce Education and Training Opportunities | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal -

Alaska ranks last in the country for the number of students who go on to higher education, according to University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen. But in Alaska, many jobs don’t require a traditional college education. There are a variety of workforce education and training opportunities for all types of Alaskans and Lori Townsend looks at some of them in this episode of Alaska Insight.