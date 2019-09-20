Effects of multilingualism on the developing brain

Multilingual “I voted” stickers by Pat Race. (Image courtesy of Alaska Division of Elections)

The Anchorage School District offers 8 foreign language immersion programs within the public school system. That is quite a commitment to producing multilingual humans. What are the benefits of multilingualism to the developing brain? Are there long term benefits to speaking more than 1 language fluently? We discuss making connections through language learning in the developing brain on the next Line One.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUEST:

Brandon Locke , Director of World Languages and Immersion Programs, Anchorage School District

, Director of World Languages and Immersion Programs, Anchorage School District Greta Caldouhos, Speech Language Pathologist

LINKS:

Anchorage School District currently offers 8 different language immersion programs across the district

Lead With Languages is an organization that focuses on multilingualism as an important skill for the future workforce

Concordia Language Villages offers multilingual summer camps based in America

