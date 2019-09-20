Effects of multilingualism on the developing brain

The Anchorage School District offers 8 foreign language immersion programs within the public school system. That is quite a commitment to producing multilingual humans. What are the benefits of multilingualism to the developing brain? Are there long term benefits to speaking more than 1 language fluently? We discuss making connections through language learning in the developing brain on the next Line One.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:
- Brandon Locke, Director of World Languages and Immersion Programs, Anchorage School District
- Greta Caldouhos, Speech Language Pathologist
LINKS:
- Anchorage School District currently offers 8 different language immersion programs across the district
- Lead With Languages is an organization that focuses on multilingualism as an important skill for the future workforce
- Concordia Language Villages offers multilingual summer camps based in America
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
