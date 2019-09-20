Effects of multilingualism on the developing brain

By
Dr. Jillian Woodruff
-
Multilingual “I voted” stickers by Pat Race. (Image courtesy of Alaska Division of Elections)

The Anchorage School District offers 8 foreign language immersion programs within the public school system. That is quite a commitment to producing multilingual humans. What are the benefits of multilingualism to the developing brain? Are there long term benefits to speaking more than 1 language fluently? We discuss making connections through language learning in the developing brain on the next Line One.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:

  • Brandon Locke, Director of World Languages and Immersion Programs, Anchorage School District
  • Greta Caldouhos, Speech Language Pathologist

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

