Heavy rain triggers Anchorage flood advisory

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Anchorage streams Friday.

The advisory, in effect through 5:45 p.m., follows several days of heavy rainfall. As of 1 p.m. on Sept. 20, Anchorage received .36 inches of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. On Wednesday, the city got another .66 inches of rainfall, breaking the previous Sept. 18 daily record of .49 inches, set in 1992.

Friday’s flood advisory warned the heavy rain could affect small creeks, urban areas, roadways and other low-lying areas.

