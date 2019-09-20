Local: How horses assist in human physical therapy

Advocates of equine-assisted therapy say riders benefit from the horse’s soothing rhythm, warmth and three-dimensional movement pattern that mimics the movement pattern of the human pelvis. (Photo courtesy of EATA.)

I learned about this local community group on a long Saturday walk with friends, just for exercise. I was walking next to Jule Magee, who happened to volunteer with Equine-Assisted Therapy of Alaska. Jule was on fire about how much this volunteer opportunity meant to her. Knowing Alaska has a thriving horse-loving community, and that Hometown Alaska had never done a show focusing on this aspect of our community, I opted to see if EATA would join me for a program. They agreed.

Today, we’ll learn why and how horses can matter in the lives of disabled youth and adults. Also called hippotherapy, the work can range from corral or trail riding to horse grooming. EATA serves children and adults, including veterans. A crew of volunteers is necessary to support the activities of the nonprofit organization.

Grooming and connecting with horses is part of hippotherapy. Photo courtesy EATA.

From their own website: EATA provides multi-faceted benefits to individuals with a wide-range of physical, neuromuscular disorders, learning and/or language disabilities, hearing, visual and cognitive impairments, behavioral and emotional disorders. Some specific conditions include: amputations, functional spinal curvature, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, Multiple Sclerosis, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.

Join us to hear the perspective of the folks who keep this nonprofit running, to the volunteers who participate, to the clients who benefit. Your questions and comments are welcome throughout the hour.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Christy Constantino , EATA executive director

Janie Call , EATA program director (she manages all the horses, including driving them out of state in winter and back in for summer)

One of the physical therapist s that EATA works with frequently

One parent of a child client

