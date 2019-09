“Hearts Like Fists” runs through Oct. 6. (Photo courtesy of Cyrano’s Theater Company)

This week on State of Art we’re talking about the superhero comedy “Hearts Like Fists,” from Cyrano’s Theater Company. We hear from director Frank Delaney and cast member Kaichen McCrae. We talk superheros, cast chemistry, and stage fighting.

BROADCAST: Friday Sept. 20th at 2:45 p.m.