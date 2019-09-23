Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s congressional delegation on the latest test of Republicans’ support for the president. Also: An investigation of PFAS water contamination expands from drinking water to fish.

Reports tonight from: