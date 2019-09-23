For decades, homeowners claimed this Anchorage lake was private. A new report reveals it’s not

Anchorage’s Campbell Lake is ringed by expensive houses and floatplanes, and it’s often referred to as a “private lake.”

But it’s not private.

That’s according to a story on Alaska Landmine that explores why there is no public access to the lake, which the state considers a public lake, even if the Campbell Lake homeowners association does not.

Landmine’s Creative Director Paxson Woelber reported the story with the the political blog’s publisher, Jeff Landfield.

Woelber talked about it with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove.