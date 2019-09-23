Shaping Alaska’s Energy Future: How Alaskans Can Meet Their Energy Needs and Tackle Climate Challenge

(Via Flickr user Arthur T. LaBar)

This episode of Addressing Alaskans features Dr. Katharine Hayhoe. She’s a climate scientist and professor at Texas Tech University. Her talk focuses on what we can do to fight climate change while keeping up with our energy needs.

This event was hosted by The Wilderness Society, Alaska Climate Action Network, UAA/APU Books of the Year, ChangePoint, Faith Christian Community, and Alaska Common Ground.

LINKS:

Katharine Hayhoe’s website

Renewable Energy Atlas of Alaska



BROADCAST: Tuesday, September 24th at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at the Wendy Williamson Auditoroum

