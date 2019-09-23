Wildlife hazards in context

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
A female (sow) pauses at the edge of a waterfall, surveying potential fishing opportunities. (Lisa Hupp/USFWS)

The terror of being attacked by a bear is a nightmare for many outdoors people, and a lot of time is spent worrying and planning for it. We’ll put wildlife hazards in context. What should you know to be safe, how can you improve your chances, and why aren’t you thinking about all the other things that could get you, and that are a lot more common. Join host Charles Wohlforth and guests to discuss bears, moose and other backcountry hazards.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS: 

PARTICIPATE: Facebook: Outdoor Explorer (comments may be read on-air)

BROADCAST: Thursday, October 10th, 2019, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, October 10th, 2019, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKDT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via

Go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR