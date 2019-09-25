LISTEN: Where do cars go when they die? In Alaska, off the road system, not far

An abandoned vehicle at the Bethel Small Boat Harbor parking lot, pictured here on April 13, 2019. (Anna Rose MacArthur photo)

Broken down cars are sometimes part of the landscape in Alaska. In areas off the state road system, it’s more expensive to ship out the dead cars than to just leave there.

So they stay, like in Bethel, which is home to hundreds of such vehicles.

Anna Rose MacArthur is news director at KYUK, the local radio station, and she put together a piece recently for the popular podcast 99 Percent Invisible. And, for the story, MacArthur went on a journey to count all of the broken down cars in Bethel.

MacArthur spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove about the story.