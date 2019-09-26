TUNE IN: These investigative reporters charted the history of abusive priests in Alaska

Saint Joseph Catholic Church as seen from Main Street in Nome, Alaska in 1999. (Photo courtesy Jerzy Strzelecki via WikiCommons)

The legacy of sexual abuse perpetrated by Jesuit priests against Alaskans in rural villages has haunted families and communities for decades. Shame and fear kept many victims silent for years but courageous voices brought light to the crimes. An investigative series tracked some of the worst offenders from Alaska to a retirement compound outside of the state. We’ll discuss the investigation and hear from an outspoken survivor on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Emily Schwing , reporter, Reveal and the Center for Investigative Journalism

, reporter, Reveal and the Center for Investigative Journalism Elsie Boudreau, sexual assault survivor

