Alaska Gov. Dunleavy picks Rep. Josh Revak in second bid to fill Senate seat

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference at his Anchorage office on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, where he announced that he’d selected Anchorage GOP Rep. Josh Revak to fill the state Senate seat opened by the death of Chris Birch earlier this year. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

In his second attempt to replace the late Anchorage Republican state Sen. Chris Birch, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked Rep. Josh Revak, he announced at a Friday news conference.

Revak is an Anchorage Republican representing Abbott Loop and lower Hillside’s District 25. He was selected from a list of names advanced by local GOP leaders. Revak is Dunleavy’s second choice for the job, after Senate Republicans, in a tie vote, failed to approve Anchorage GOP Rep. Laddie Shaw, who the governor named to Birch’s seat in August.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.