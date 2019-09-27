Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’ll talk more about a third special session on the PFD after a vacant senate seat is filled. Also: The Association of Village Council Presidents comes out against the proposed Donlin gold mine.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Krysti Shallenberger and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Greg Kim in Lower Kalskag
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham
  • Claire Stremple in Haines

