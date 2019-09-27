Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’ll talk more about a third special session on the PFD after a vacant senate seat is filled. Also: The Association of Village Council Presidents comes out against the proposed Donlin gold mine.

Reports tonight from: