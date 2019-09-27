Dunleavy administration announces amount of Alaska’s 2019 PFD checks

An Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. sign in the office in Juneau, March 14, 2016. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Each Alaska resident will receive a $1,606 Permanent Fund dividend this year, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration announced Friday.

The payment will be split between 631,000 recipients, and it’s each person’s share of the $1.013 billion that the state Legislature budgeted for dividends. Lawmakers set aside that amount after using a larger share of the revenues of the $63.5 billion investment fund — originally seeded with oil revenue — to pay for government services.

Dunleavy had pushed lawmakers to set dividends using a 1982 formula passed by the Legislature; it would have allowed for payments of $2,910 to each resident, while leaving a major budget deficit. Lawmakers rejected that proposal.

RELATED: Legislature passes capital budget funding, $1,600 PFD, veto reversals