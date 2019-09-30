Algo Nuevo September 22nd, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
324
Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Nknown
345
Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
422
Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Andrea Michelle
Promo
Unknwon
336
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
329
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401
Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457
Always and Forever
Ernie Archebeque
Mejor Musica De Nuevo Mexico
Red Hot Records
446
Mujer
Ernie Archebeque
Mejor Musica De Nuevo Mexico
Red Hot Records
415
Daddy’s Home (Spanish Version)
Ernie Archebeque
Mejor Musica De Nuevo Mexico
Red Hot Records
345
Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357
El Primier Tonto
Steve D
Promo
VMB
341
Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
345
Paloma Negra
Conjunto Barada De Oro
Promo
Unknown
628
Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329
Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
338
Dos Pajarritos
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
417
Te llame
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
419
No Quiero Estar Sin Tu Amor
Rebecca Valdez
Promo
Unknown
423
Pobre Millonario
Angel cantu Y Su Big Banda
Promo
Unknown
300
Por Una Mujer Casada
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
321
Una Cruz De Madera
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
348
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1122
Azucar
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
505
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
655
Caballo Bayo
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
353
Un Ano Mas Sin Ti
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
433
No Me Hagas Llorar
Sorela
Los 15 Grandes 2010
El Baile Grande
321
El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
410
Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
417
Artista De Engano
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
325
Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
349
Puno De Tierra
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
323
La Papaya
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
309
Juan Charasquiado
Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
312
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437