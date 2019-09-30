Algo Nuevo September 22nd, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

Here’s the Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448

El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
324

Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Nknown
345

Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
422

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Andrea Michelle
Promo
Unknwon
336

Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
329

El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502

Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401

Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402

Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457

Always and Forever
Ernie Archebeque
Mejor Musica De Nuevo Mexico
Red Hot Records
446
Mujer
Ernie Archebeque
Mejor Musica De Nuevo Mexico
Red Hot Records
415

Daddy’s Home (Spanish Version)
Ernie Archebeque
Mejor Musica De Nuevo Mexico
Red Hot Records
345

Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357

El Primier Tonto
Steve D
Promo
VMB
341

Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
345

Paloma Negra
Conjunto Barada De Oro
Promo
Unknown
628

Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329

Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
338

Dos Pajarritos
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
417

Te llame
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
419

No Quiero Estar Sin Tu Amor
Rebecca Valdez
Promo
Unknown
423

Pobre Millonario
Angel cantu Y Su Big Banda
Promo
Unknown
300

Por Una Mujer Casada
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
321

Una Cruz De Madera
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
348

Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1122

Azucar
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
505

Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
655

Caballo Bayo
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
353

Un Ano Mas Sin Ti
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
433

No Me Hagas Llorar
Sorela
Los 15 Grandes 2010
El Baile Grande
321

El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
410

Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
417

Artista De Engano
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
325

Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
349

Puno De Tierra
Liberty Band
Life is Good
TMR
323

La Papaya
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
309

Juan Charasquiado
Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
312

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437

