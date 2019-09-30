Algo Nuevo September 22nd, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

El Columpio

Jerry Dean

Promo

Atlantis

324

Sin Tu Amor

G5

Promo

Nknown

345

Tonta

Martin Hernandez

Promo

Unknown

422

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer

Andrea Michelle

Promo

Unknwon

336

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

329

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

502

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

401

Veinte Anos

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

Cumbia Mix

Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos

Promo

Hacienda

457



Always and Forever

Ernie Archebeque

Mejor Musica De Nuevo Mexico

Red Hot Records

446

Mujer

Ernie Archebeque

Mejor Musica De Nuevo Mexico

Red Hot Records

415

Daddy’s Home (Spanish Version)

Ernie Archebeque

Mejor Musica De Nuevo Mexico

Red Hot Records

345

Colegiala

Fantacia

Colegiala

Hacienda

357

El Primier Tonto

Steve D

Promo

VMB

341

Que Mas Quieres De Mi

La Preferencia

Ven Y Baia Conmigo

Boca Mar

345

Paloma Negra

Conjunto Barada De Oro

Promo

Unknown

628

Que Vengan Los Bomberos

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

329

Un Ratito

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

338

Dos Pajarritos

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

417

Te llame

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

419

No Quiero Estar Sin Tu Amor

Rebecca Valdez

Promo

Unknown

423

Pobre Millonario

Angel cantu Y Su Big Banda

Promo

Unknown

300

Por Una Mujer Casada

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pasadilla

ATM

321

Una Cruz De Madera

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pasadilla

ATM

348

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1122

Azucar

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

505

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

655

Caballo Bayo

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

353

Un Ano Mas Sin Ti

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

433

No Me Hagas Llorar

Sorela

Los 15 Grandes 2010

El Baile Grande

321

El Mariachi Loco

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

416

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

410

Te Voy Olvidar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

417

Artista De Engano

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

325

Te Confieso

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

349

Puno De Tierra

Liberty Band

Life is Good

TMR

323

La Papaya

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

309

Juan Charasquiado

Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

312

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

437