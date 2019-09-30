Night Music: September, 21st 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for September 21st with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Orleans Inspiration

Henry Butler

Orleans Inspiration

Windham Hill WD-0122

4:35

Something You Got

Henry Butler / Kemmer

Orleans Inspiration

Windham Hill WD-0122

4:07

Heal Our Land

Jonnathan Butler

Heal Our Land

RCA 1361-2-J

4:35

Sing Me Your Love Song

Jonnathan Butler

Heal Our Land

RCA 1361-2-J

4:25

Ida Lupino

Susanne Abbuehl

Ida Lupino

Radio Netherlands RN-29

5:56

Vashkar

Susanne Abbuehl

Ida Lupino

Radio Netherlands RN-29

4:06

African Songbird

Ahmed Abdullah

Ahmed Abdullah and The Solomonic Quintet

Silkheart SHCD-109

7:03

Gypsy Lady

Ahmed Abdullah / Moffett

Ahmed Abdullah and The Solomonic Quintet

Silkheart SHCD-109

4:55

Yardbird Suite

Steve Abshire Quartet

Big Brass Bed Blues

Patuxent CD115

4:33

CenterPiece

Steve Abshire Quartet / Edison

Big Brass Bed Blues

Patuxent CD115

4:32

Take Five

Acoustic Alchemy / Desmond

Reference Point

GRP GRD-9614

4:30

9:00 – 10:00

Night Rain

The N Glenn Davis Trio

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:55

July

Libby McDowell

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:36

The Poet

Ila Cantor

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:40

Secret Weapon

Tom White

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:45

Kiss Me

Smooth Flight Jazz / Young

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:16

Hey It’s the Weekend

JDR / Rosario

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:25

Desesperance

John Maestas

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:30

I’m Gonna Live ‘Till I Die

Guy Pennacchio

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

2:08

You Know The Way

Jeff Gaeth

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:07

First Light

David White Jazz Orchestra

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:43

Black Tie Affair

Jeff Logan

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

2:30

Where Do We Go (From Here)

Jim Duval

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:44