Night Music: September, 21st 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

Here is the Night Music Playlist for September 21st with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Orleans Inspiration
Henry Butler
Orleans Inspiration
Windham Hill WD-0122
4:35

Something You Got
Henry Butler / Kemmer
Orleans Inspiration
Windham Hill WD-0122
4:07

Heal Our Land
Jonnathan Butler
Heal Our Land
RCA 1361-2-J
4:35

Sing Me Your Love Song
Jonnathan Butler
Heal Our Land
RCA 1361-2-J
4:25

Ida Lupino
Susanne Abbuehl
Ida Lupino
Radio Netherlands RN-29
5:56

Vashkar
Susanne Abbuehl
Ida Lupino
Radio Netherlands RN-29
4:06

African Songbird
Ahmed Abdullah
Ahmed Abdullah and The Solomonic Quintet
Silkheart SHCD-109
7:03

Gypsy Lady
Ahmed Abdullah / Moffett
Ahmed Abdullah and The Solomonic Quintet
Silkheart SHCD-109
4:55

Yardbird Suite
Steve Abshire Quartet
Big Brass Bed Blues
Patuxent CD115
4:33

CenterPiece
Steve Abshire Quartet / Edison
Big Brass Bed Blues
Patuxent CD115
4:32

Take Five
Acoustic Alchemy / Desmond
Reference Point
GRP GRD-9614
4:30

9:00 – 10:00

Night Rain
The N Glenn Davis Trio
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:55

July
Libby McDowell
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:36

The Poet
Ila Cantor
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:40

Secret Weapon
Tom White
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:45

Kiss Me
Smooth Flight Jazz / Young
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:16

Hey It’s the Weekend
JDR / Rosario
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:25

Desesperance
John Maestas
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:30

I’m Gonna Live ‘Till I Die
Guy Pennacchio
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
2:08

You Know The Way
Jeff Gaeth
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:07

First Light
David White Jazz Orchestra
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:43

Black Tie Affair
Jeff Logan
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
2:30

Where Do We Go (From Here)
Jim Duval
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:44

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR