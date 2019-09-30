Night Music: September, 21st 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for September 21st with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
8:00 – 9:00
Orleans Inspiration
Henry Butler
Orleans Inspiration
Windham Hill WD-0122
4:35
Something You Got
Henry Butler / Kemmer
Orleans Inspiration
Windham Hill WD-0122
4:07
Heal Our Land
Jonnathan Butler
Heal Our Land
RCA 1361-2-J
4:35
Sing Me Your Love Song
Jonnathan Butler
Heal Our Land
RCA 1361-2-J
4:25
Ida Lupino
Susanne Abbuehl
Ida Lupino
Radio Netherlands RN-29
5:56
Vashkar
Susanne Abbuehl
Ida Lupino
Radio Netherlands RN-29
4:06
African Songbird
Ahmed Abdullah
Ahmed Abdullah and The Solomonic Quintet
Silkheart SHCD-109
7:03
Gypsy Lady
Ahmed Abdullah / Moffett
Ahmed Abdullah and The Solomonic Quintet
Silkheart SHCD-109
4:55
Yardbird Suite
Steve Abshire Quartet
Big Brass Bed Blues
Patuxent CD115
4:33
CenterPiece
Steve Abshire Quartet / Edison
Big Brass Bed Blues
Patuxent CD115
4:32
Take Five
Acoustic Alchemy / Desmond
Reference Point
GRP GRD-9614
4:30
9:00 – 10:00
Night Rain
The N Glenn Davis Trio
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:55
July
Libby McDowell
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:36
The Poet
Ila Cantor
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:40
Secret Weapon
Tom White
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:45
Kiss Me
Smooth Flight Jazz / Young
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:16
Hey It’s the Weekend
JDR / Rosario
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:25
Desesperance
John Maestas
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:30
I’m Gonna Live ‘Till I Die
Guy Pennacchio
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
2:08
You Know The Way
Jeff Gaeth
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:07
First Light
David White Jazz Orchestra
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:43
Black Tie Affair
Jeff Logan
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
2:30
Where Do We Go (From Here)
Jim Duval
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:44