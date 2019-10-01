LISTEN: Alaska doctors says these devices and procedures change lives for people with foot problems

Orthopedic issues of the feet can be extremely limiting in both kids and adults. The good news is that technology is really pushing the boundaries in surgery and assistance devices. Join host Dr Justin Clark for a discussion about orthotics, prosthetics, and orthopedic issues of the feet on Line One: Your Health Connection.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Dr Ken Thomas, Orthopedic Surgeon
- Wil Sundberg, Alchemy Orthotics and Prosthetics
LINKS:
- American Orthopedic Association
- American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association
- Adaptive Sports Foundation
- Wounded Warrior Project
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: