Advancements in mobility in orthopedics through orthotics and prosthetics

Orthopedic issues of the feet can be extremely limiting in both kids and adults. The good news is that technology is really pushing the boundaries in surgery and assistance devices. Join host Dr Justin Clark for a discussion about orthotics, prosthetics, and orthopedic issues of the feet.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS

GUESTS:

Dr Ken Thomas , Orthopedic Surgeon

, Orthopedic Surgeon Wil Sundberg, Alchemy Orthotics and Prosthetics

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: