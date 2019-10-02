Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

With help from an Anchorage conservative group, the city of Fairbanks’ mayor appears headed for reelection. Also: A fight out in the Aleutian islands, over a lot of cod worth a lot of money.

Reports tonight from: