Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

With help from an Anchorage conservative group, the city of Fairbanks’ mayor appears headed for reelection. Also: A fight out in the Aleutian islands, over a lot of cod worth a lot of money.

Reports tonight from:

  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Zachariah Hughes in Adak
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Krysti Shallenberger in Red Devil
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Robert Woolsey in Sitka

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR