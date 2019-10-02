Traveling Music 10-6-19

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

10-6-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Hanneke’s Bridal March

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas / Alasdair Fraser

Ports of Call

Culburnie Records

3:37

Half Acre

Patsy Reid / Daniel R. Messe (from Hem)

The Brightest Path

www.patsyreid.com

3:37

Down By the Shore

Alana-Kathryn Mathers / Alana-Kathryn Mathers

In the Wild Country

The Walking Theater Co.

3:00

Europarty – instrumental

Adam Sutherland / Adam Sutherland

Squall

Errogie Records

3:30

Always Will

Mairearad & Anna / Nancy Griffith

Best Day

Shouty Records

3:57

2:50 to Vigo – instrumental

Patsy Reid / Angus R. Grant

A Glint O’Scottish Fiddle

PatsyReid.com

4:01

Is Duine Mi

Joy Dunlop & Pippa Reid-Foster / Joy Dunlop & Pippa Reid-Foster

In the Wild Country

The Walking Theater Co.

5:03

Kite Song

Patsy Reid / Patricia J. Griffin

The Brightest Path

www.patsyreid.com

2:53

Blair Witch Project

Clair Tierney / Clair Tierney

In the Wild Country

The Walking Theater Co.

3:00

Musical Flowers (instrumental)

Mairearad & Anna / Ali “Beag” McLeod

Best Day

Shouty Records

4:04

Thorb the Robot / Rosie Shand of Grantown (instrumentals)

Adam Sutherland / Adam Sutherland

Squall

Errogie Records

4:18

If You Were A Bird

Eddi Price / Eddi Price

In the Wild Country

The Walking Theater Co.

2:52

Reels: Father Eugene’s Welcome to Cape North, Yester House, Miss Drummond of Perth, the Oyster Wives’ Rant, Rise Ye Lazy Fellow, The Highlandsman Kissed His Mother (instrumentals)

Patsy Reid (with Alistair Iain Paterson, piano) / Mike MacDougal, others traditional

A Glint O’Scottish Fiddle

PatsyReid.com

5:54

The Beauty of the North (instrumental)

Patsy Reid (with Alistair Iain Paterson, piano) / Capt. Simon Fraser

A Glint O’Scottish Fiddle

PatsyReid.com

1:34

Gravity is Calling

David Fee, Clair Tierney / David Fee, Clair Tierney

In the Wild Country

The Walking Theater Co.

2:35