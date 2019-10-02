Traveling Music 10-6-19

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
10-6-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Hanneke’s Bridal March
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas / Alasdair Fraser
Ports of Call
Culburnie Records
3:37
Half Acre
Patsy Reid / Daniel R. Messe (from Hem)
The Brightest Path
www.patsyreid.com
3:37
Down By the Shore
Alana-Kathryn Mathers / Alana-Kathryn Mathers
In the Wild Country
The Walking Theater Co.
3:00
Europarty – instrumental
Adam Sutherland / Adam Sutherland
Squall
Errogie Records
3:30
Always Will
Mairearad & Anna / Nancy Griffith
Best Day
Shouty Records
3:57
2:50 to Vigo – instrumental
Patsy Reid / Angus R. Grant
A Glint O’Scottish Fiddle
PatsyReid.com
4:01
Is Duine Mi
Joy Dunlop & Pippa Reid-Foster / Joy Dunlop & Pippa Reid-Foster
In the Wild Country
The Walking Theater Co.
5:03
Kite Song
Patsy Reid / Patricia J. Griffin
The Brightest Path
www.patsyreid.com
2:53
Blair Witch Project
Clair Tierney / Clair Tierney
In the Wild Country
The Walking Theater Co.
3:00
Musical Flowers (instrumental)
Mairearad & Anna / Ali “Beag” McLeod
Best Day
Shouty Records
4:04
Thorb the Robot / Rosie Shand of Grantown (instrumentals)
Adam Sutherland / Adam Sutherland
Squall
Errogie Records
4:18
If You Were A Bird
Eddi Price / Eddi Price
In the Wild Country
The Walking Theater Co.
2:52
Reels: Father Eugene’s Welcome to Cape North, Yester House, Miss Drummond of Perth, the Oyster Wives’ Rant, Rise Ye Lazy Fellow, The Highlandsman Kissed His Mother (instrumentals)
Patsy Reid (with Alistair Iain Paterson, piano) / Mike MacDougal, others traditional
A Glint O’Scottish Fiddle
PatsyReid.com
5:54
The Beauty of the North (instrumental)
Patsy Reid (with Alistair Iain Paterson, piano) / Capt. Simon Fraser
A Glint O’Scottish Fiddle
PatsyReid.com
1:34
Gravity is Calling
David Fee, Clair Tierney / David Fee, Clair Tierney
In the Wild Country
The Walking Theater Co.
2:35