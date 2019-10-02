Utqiagvik voters overwhelmingly reject soda tax

(Flickr creative commons photo by Vox Efx)

Early results show voters in the city of Utqiagvik rejecting a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

An ordinance on the city’s ballot would have instituted a one-cent per ounce tax on the sales of sodas, energy drinks and other sugary drinks.

The tax sought to discourage the consumption of these drinks, citing high levels of obesity, diabetes and tooth decay among rural Alaskans, particularly Alaska Natives.

Voters opposed the tax almost four-to-one in unofficial results of Tuesday’s municipal election.