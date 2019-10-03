Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
About 1,600 BP employees confront an uncertain future. Also: Soldiers from Alaska remain hospitalized after a training accident in Mississippi.
Reports tonight from:
- Zachariah Hughes and Elizabeth Harball in Anchorage
- Krysti Shallenberger in Red Devil
- Jeremy Hsieh and Zoe Grueskin in Juneau