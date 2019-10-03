LISTEN: Dyslexia affects nearly 20% of children. An expert and advocate help break down why

(Photo courtesy Kalamazoo Public Library)

The ability to read is a skill that is considered fundamental for success in life. It is estimated that up to 20% of children are affected by dyslexia, a lifelong brain-based issue that makes it difficult for people to learn to read and comprehend written text. Finding resources to assist them is both challenging and expensive. On the next Line One, we have a conversation about this challenging condition with a dyslexia expert and dyslexia advocate.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Dr. Shiela Clonan, Ph.D , consultant, Educational Solutions CNY

, consultant, Educational Solutions CNY Posie Boggs, MS, Founding President of the International Dyslexia Association Alaska Chapter

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

