LISTEN: Dyslexia affects nearly 20% of children. An expert and advocate help break down why

The ability to read is a skill that is considered fundamental for success in life. It is estimated that up to 20% of children are affected by dyslexia, a lifelong brain-based issue that makes it difficult for people to learn to read and comprehend written text. Finding resources to assist them is both challenging and expensive. On the next Line One, we have a conversation about this challenging condition with a dyslexia expert and dyslexia advocate.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Dr. Shiela Clonan, Ph.D, consultant, Educational Solutions CNY
- Posie Boggs, MS, Founding President of the International Dyslexia Association Alaska Chapter
LINKS:
- Statistics, myth busting and fun facts about dyslexia
- The Dyslexia Resource has a basic fact sheet as well as links to resources
- CPD Bytes details mental health in children with dyslexia
