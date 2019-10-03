LISTEN: How restorative justice helps rebuild and repair connections to community

Members of Spring Creek Correctional Center’s Restorative Justice Initiative stand inside the prison’s store. From left: Nick Showers-Glover, Michael Lawson, and Jason Vukovich. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)

The word justice may signal a thought of punishment for a crime. But restorative justice tries to correct behavior by repairing harm, rebuilding relationships, and bringing the offender back into good standing in their community. Alaska Native communities have used this practice for generations, but the state is also incorporating these methods. Does it work to reduce crime and recidivism?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Nelly Perez , Restorative Justice Program Manager, Alaska Native Justice Center

, Restorative Justice Program Manager, Alaska Native Justice Center Tammy Ashley, Director, Alaska Native Justice Center

Director, Alaska Native Justice Center Tracy Dompeling, Director, Division of Juvenile Justice

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

