Local hire law unconstitutional, Alaska AG says

Attorney General Kevin Clarkson. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson says the Alaska Hire law is unconstitutional.

Clarkson wrote in a memo in response to a question from Governor Mike Dunleavy that a provision of state law requiring some private employers to hire Alaskans violates both the state and federal constitutions. He says the state should stop enforcing it.

Clarkson wrote in the 11-page document that excluding non-residents isn’t a legitimate purpose under both constitutions. He notes that both the U.S. and Alaska supreme courts have struck down previous versions of the Alaska Hire laws because the state couldn’t provide a legitimate reason justifying discrimination against non-residents.