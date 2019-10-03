State of Art: October 4th, 2019

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Anchorage author, Don Rearden. His most recent project is “Warrior’s Creed,” a memoir he co-wrote with Roger Sparks, a decorated veteran who has served as a Recon Marine and an Alaska Pararescuman. We learn about what goes into co-writing a book, reliving other people’s trauma, and doing their stories justice.

BROADCAST: Friday, October 4 at 2:45 p.m.

LINKS:

Don Rearden’s website

“Warrior’s Creed” review by the Anchorage Daily News

Roger Sparks on Indie Alaska:

“The Lionhearted: Roger Sparks”