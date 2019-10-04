Press Secretary Shuckerow is the latest to exit Alaska governor’s team

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his press secretary, Matt Shuckerow, at Lake Hood in Anchorage. (Photo by Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media)

Matt Shuckerow is leaving his position as Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s press secretary, the governor announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Shuckerow is the fourth prominent departure from the governor’s office in just over two months.

He follows Tuckerman Babcock, former chief of staff, Donna Arduin, former Office of Management and Budget director and Jeremy Price, deputy chief of staff.

Dunleavy replaced Babcock with Ben Stevens. Former state OMB management director Amanda Holland is the acting OMB director. Price has not been replaced.

Jeff Turner, the governor’s deputy communications director, will serve as the new contact for media.

