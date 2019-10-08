Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A national Republican group is targeting Sen. Murkowski with ads aimed at getting her to take a stronger stand on President Trump and Ukraine. Also: Black cod are booming in the Bering Sea and now a new fight is brewing over how the fish are being caught.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Claire Stremple and Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Elizabeth Harball, Nat Herz and Kisten Swann in Anchorage
  • Zoe Grueskin in Juneau

