Guilty: Third conspirator convicted in Grunwald murder

David Grunwald

A jury has found a third man guilty in the 2016 murder of Palmer teenager David Grunwald today in Fairbanks, where the high-profile case had been moved to avoid a prejudiced jury.

Bradley Renfro, 19, had no visible reaction as a judge read guilty verdicts for counts of murder, kidnapping and vehicle theft.

In November of 2016, searchers had started looking for Grunwald, 16, after finding his burned Ford Bronco. Troopers found his body weeks later in the Butte region near Palmer and charged four other teenagers in his death.

Prosecutors have described the four alleged co-conspirators as wannabe gangsters who beat, kidnapped and then executed Grunwald over some marijuana they said he smoked.

The first to go to trial, Erick Almandinger, was convicted in Palmer, as was Dominic Johnson. Another man, Austin Barrett, has yet to stand trial.