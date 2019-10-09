Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage police say evidence against a man jailed in a murder includes photos and videos of the killing. Also: The state Supreme Court hears arguments in a lawsuit by Alaskan youth suing the state.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Zachariah Hughes and Elizabeth Harball in Anchorage
- Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
- Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Joseph Coleman in Nome