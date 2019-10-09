Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Brian Steven Smith, 48, is arraigned on charges of first-degree murder in Anchorage Jail Court on Oct. 9, 2019. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage police say evidence against a man jailed in a murder includes photos and videos of the killing. Also: The state Supreme Court hears arguments in a lawsuit by Alaskan youth suing the state.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz, Zachariah Hughes and Elizabeth Harball in Anchorage
  • Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham
  • Joseph Coleman in Nome

