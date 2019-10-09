Algo Nuevo October 6th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, October 6th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
448
El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
324
Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Nknown
345
Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
422
Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Andrea Michelle
Promo
Unknwon
336
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
329
Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457
Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
319
Rumbo Al Sur
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
300
Y Andale
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
324
Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357
El Primier Tonto
Steve D
Promo
VMB
341
Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
345
Paloma Negra
Conjunto Barada De Oro
Promo
Unknown
628
Entregame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/el Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
350
Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343
Entre Cantina Y Cantina
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
338
Pobre Millonario
Angel cantu Y Su Big Banda
Promo
Unknown
300
La Papaya
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
310
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
416
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
422
El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
341
Polka Sabrocito
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
353
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1518
El Bombero Sordo
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
342
La Bamba
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
430
Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
431
Azucar
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
505
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
655
Senorita Tequila
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
432
Bonita
August
August Then and Now
Sound Garden
306
Una Estrellita
August
August Then and Now
Sound Garden
306
Paz Mundial
Johnny Hernandez
Paz Mundial
Stronghold
411
Cada Vez
Johnny Hernandez
Paz Mundial
Stronghold
520
Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
417
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
341
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
631
Me Voy Al Amanecer
Los Garapatas
25th Anniversary
Apasionado Studios
323
El Rancho Alegre
Los Garapatas
25th Anniversary
Apasionado Studios
333
Saquen Las Botellas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
329
Te Falta Un Corazon
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
350
Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos SolCar
319
Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
308
Juan Charasquiado
Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
312
What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529