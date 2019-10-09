Algo Nuevo October 6th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, October 6th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

448

El Columpio

Jerry Dean

Promo

Atlantis

324

Sin Tu Amor

G5

Promo

Nknown

345

Tonta

Martin Hernandez

Promo

Unknown

422

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer

Andrea Michelle

Promo

Unknwon

336

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

329

Cumbia Mix

Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos

Promo

Hacienda

457

Borrachera

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

319

Rumbo Al Sur

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

300

Y Andale

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

324

Colegiala

Fantacia

Colegiala

Hacienda

357

El Primier Tonto

Steve D

Promo

VMB

341

Que Mas Quieres De Mi

La Preferencia

Ven Y Baia Conmigo

Boca Mar

345

Paloma Negra

Conjunto Barada De Oro

Promo

Unknown

628

Entregame Todo Tu Amor

Ernestine Romero/el Gringo

Mi Tesoro

EWR

350

Otra Vez

Ernestine Romero

Mi Tesoro

EWR

343

Entre Cantina Y Cantina

Ernestine Romero

Mi Tesoro

EWR

338

Pobre Millonario

Angel cantu Y Su Big Banda

Promo

Unknown

300

La Papaya

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

310

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

416

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

422

El Asesino

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pasadilla

ATM

341

Polka Sabrocito

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pasadilla

ATM

353

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1518

El Bombero Sordo

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

342

La Bamba

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

430

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

431

Azucar

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

505

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

655

Senorita Tequila

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

432

Bonita

August

August Then and Now

Sound Garden

306

Una Estrellita

August

August Then and Now

Sound Garden

306

Paz Mundial

Johnny Hernandez

Paz Mundial

Stronghold

411

Cada Vez

Johnny Hernandez

Paz Mundial

Stronghold

520

Te Voy Olvidar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

417

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

341

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

631

Me Voy Al Amanecer

Los Garapatas

25th Anniversary

Apasionado Studios

323

El Rancho Alegre

Los Garapatas

25th Anniversary

Apasionado Studios

333

Saquen Las Botellas

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

329

Te Falta Un Corazon

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

350

Te Pido Por Favor

Tejano Boys

Promo

Discos SolCar

319

Me Voy, Me Voy

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

308

Juan Charasquiado

Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

312

What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529