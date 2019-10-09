Algo Nuevo October 6th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, October 6th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
448

El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
324

Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Nknown
345

Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
422

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Andrea Michelle
Promo
Unknwon
336

Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
329

Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457

Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
319

Rumbo Al Sur
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
300

Y Andale
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
324
Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357

El Primier Tonto
Steve D
Promo
VMB
341

Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
345

Paloma Negra
Conjunto Barada De Oro
Promo
Unknown
628

Entregame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/el Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
350

Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343

Entre Cantina Y Cantina
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
338

Pobre Millonario
Angel cantu Y Su Big Banda
Promo
Unknown
300

La Papaya
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
310

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
416

La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
422

El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
341

Polka Sabrocito
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
353

Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1518

El Bombero Sordo
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
342

La Bamba
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
430

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
431

Azucar
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
505

Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
655

Senorita Tequila
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
432

Bonita
August
August Then and Now
Sound Garden
306

Una Estrellita
August
August Then and Now
Sound Garden
306

Paz Mundial
Johnny Hernandez
Paz Mundial
Stronghold
411

Cada Vez
Johnny Hernandez
Paz Mundial
Stronghold
520

Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
417

Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
341

Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
631

Me Voy Al Amanecer
Los Garapatas
25th Anniversary
Apasionado Studios
323

El Rancho Alegre
Los Garapatas
25th Anniversary
Apasionado Studios
333

Saquen Las Botellas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
329

Te Falta Un Corazon
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
350

Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos SolCar
319

Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
308

Juan Charasquiado
Zeke Herrera and The Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
312

What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR