Ask the Superintendent

An impressive logistical and operational effort happens five days a week in our town when 46,000 students filter into 130 different schools and programs in the Anchorage School District.
Our program today is aimed at lifting the lid on this education machine, rated as the 100th largest in size among U.S. school districts, to gather some system updates from Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop.
Issues of interest include budget updates, earthquake repair, teacher retention and the district’s new reading curriculum. Your questions are welcome throughout the program.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUEST:
- Dr. Deena Bishop, superintendent, Anchorage School District
- LIVE: Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m
- RE-AIR: Monday, October 14, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.