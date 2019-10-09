Ask the Superintendent

Anchorage School District, photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media.

Dr. Deena Bishop, superintendent of the Anchorage School Board.

An impressive logistical and operational effort happens five days a week in our town when 46,000 students filter into 130 different schools and programs in the Anchorage School District.

Our program today is aimed at lifting the lid on this education machine, rated as the 100th largest in size among U.S. school districts, to gather some system updates from Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop.

Issues of interest include budget updates, earthquake repair, teacher retention and the district’s new reading curriculum. Your questions are welcome throughout the program.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUEST:

Anchorage School District website, Hot Topics page

'Anchorage School District says Dunleavy budget could cut programs to the bare minimum,' APM, 2.28.2019

