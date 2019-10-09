Traveling Music 10-13-19

By

Traveling Music

Date: 10-13-19 Fundraiser

Shonti Elder

Born To Be A Butterfly

John Palmes / John Palmes

Born to be a Butterfly

JohnPalmes.com

3:09

Caroline

Bearfoot / Annalisa Tornfelt

Doors and Windows

Compass Records

3:41

Ohio and West

Will Putman / Will Putman

15 Hours of Driving

Trillmusic.net

4:11

I Couldn’t See For Looking

Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper

Pass It On

RobinHopper.com

3:00

Samanda Lynn (mandolin instrumental)

Charlie Hunt / Sam Bush

The Cabin Hunter’s Mandolin

Myspace.com/charleshunt

4:19

The Power of One

Lou Nathanson / Lou Nathanson

Unglued

LouNathanson.com

4:49

A Long Way To Run

Emma Hill / Emma Hill

Denali

EmmaHillMusic.com

2:48

Coyote and the Road Runner

Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor

Meadowlark

Myspace.com/buddytabor

4:06

Where Are You Children?

Shonti Elder / Shonti Elder

Northwords

Shontielder.com

2:18

The Jolly Punk Rocker (instrumental)

Denise Martin, Jim Kerr / Jim Kerr

Saturday Sensation

Manofgravity.com

2:27

I Won’t Run From You

Greg Pacetti with Marcia Trainor / Greg Pacetti

Sunday Drive

Jedistar.com/greg-pacetti-instruments/

4:03

Behind the Curve (mandolin instrumental)

Joe Page / Joe Page

Alaska Mando

store.cdbaby.com/cd/pagejoe

4:43

Northward Bound

Bearfoot / Todd Grebe

Doors and Windows

Compass Records

3:35