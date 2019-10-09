Traveling Music 10-13-19

Traveling Music
Date: 10-13-19 Fundraiser
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Born To Be A Butterfly
John Palmes / John Palmes
Born to be a Butterfly
JohnPalmes.com
3:09
Caroline
Bearfoot / Annalisa Tornfelt
Doors and Windows
Compass Records
3:41
Ohio and West
Will Putman / Will Putman
15 Hours of Driving
Trillmusic.net
4:11
I Couldn’t See For Looking
Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper
Pass It On
RobinHopper.com
3:00
Samanda Lynn (mandolin instrumental)
Charlie Hunt / Sam Bush
The Cabin Hunter’s Mandolin
Myspace.com/charleshunt
4:19
The Power of One
Lou Nathanson / Lou Nathanson
Unglued
LouNathanson.com
4:49
A Long Way To Run
Emma Hill / Emma Hill
Denali
EmmaHillMusic.com
2:48
Coyote and the Road Runner
Buddy Tabor / Buddy Tabor
Meadowlark
Myspace.com/buddytabor
4:06
Where Are You Children?
Shonti Elder / Shonti Elder
Northwords
Shontielder.com
2:18
The Jolly Punk Rocker (instrumental)
Denise Martin, Jim Kerr / Jim Kerr
Saturday Sensation
Manofgravity.com
2:27
I Won’t Run From You
Greg Pacetti with Marcia Trainor / Greg Pacetti
Sunday Drive
Jedistar.com/greg-pacetti-instruments/
4:03
Behind the Curve (mandolin instrumental)
Joe Page / Joe Page
Alaska Mando
store.cdbaby.com/cd/pagejoe
4:43
Northward Bound
Bearfoot / Todd Grebe
Doors and Windows
Compass Records
3:35