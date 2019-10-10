Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
President Trump shares the mic with a Fairbanks pipe maker complaining of over-regulation. Also: The Matanuska-Susitna Borough looks at options for providing police service to residents.
Reports tonight from:
- Kirsten Swann and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Kavitha George in Kodiak
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
- Ari Snider in Sitka
- Joseph Coleman in Nome
- June Leffler in Wrangell