What does the road to blood transfusion look like? It starts with a donation.

Ashley Klinger prepares to have blood drawn the the Blood Bank of Alaska. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA – Anchorage

Blood is life. We often do not think about blood until we are in a situation where we desperately need it. 4.5 million Americans need a blood transfusion every year. How is it tested? What are the risks? Join host Dr. Justin Clark for Line One to discuss the in’s and out’s of blood from donation to transfusion.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS

GUESTS:

Robert Scanlon, MBA , CEO, Blood Bank of Alaska

Melissa Nerad, Quality Director, Blood Bank of Alaska

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

