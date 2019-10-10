What does the road to blood transfusion look like? It starts with a donation.

Blood is life. We often do not think about blood until we are in a situation where we desperately need it. 4.5 million Americans need a blood transfusion every year. How is it tested? What are the risks? Join host Dr. Justin Clark for Line One to discuss the in’s and out’s of blood from donation to transfusion.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Robert Scanlon, MBA, CEO, Blood Bank of Alaska
- Melissa Nerad, Quality Director, Blood Bank of Alaska
LINKS:
- Blood Bank of Alaska
- American Red Cross Blood Services
- American Cancer Society breaks down the process of blood transfusion
- Cleveland Clinic’s patient guide to blood transfusion risks and benefits
