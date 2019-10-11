Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
An Anchorage police officer is charged with assault after an encounter caught on video. Also: A pet dog is recovering after it was attacked by river otters. And how an insect outbreak is affecting trees, and people, in Southeast Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Zachariah Hughes, Abbey Collins and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
- June Leffler in Wrangell