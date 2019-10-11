In Alaska, sky-high rates of domestic violence and sexual assault are closely connected with the state’s law enforcement and criminal justice systems — systems that have experienced massive transformation over the course of Alaska’s history. Could restoring traditional methods of justice help improve public safety and strengthen Alaska communities?

This special report from Alaska Public Media’s Kirsten Swann and Joey Mendolia for Retro Local is part of our collaboration with Retro Report, a new series airing on PBS nationwide.

