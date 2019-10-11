LISTEN: Who will answer Mat-Su police calls? A task force has a few ideas

Knik River Bridge, Glenn Highway (Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

The idea of having borough law enforcement in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough continues to take shape, predicated by a rise in crime, cuts to Alaska State Troopers and a directive from voters to look into ways to provide more officers in parts of the borough outside of its cities, which have their own police.

Anchorage Daily News reporter Zaz Hollander has been following the Mat-Su police task force’s progress and reports that one idea on the table is a new borough police force of potentially more than 100 officers.