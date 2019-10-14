Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Rumors of a school shooting prompt tough conversations in Bethel. Also: Getting to a new shelter in Juneau might get harder for those trying to come in out of the cold. And a polar bear at the Alaska Zoo passes away at 19.
Reports tonight from:
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Rashah McChesney, Jacob Resneck and Zoe Grueskin in Juneau
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Ari Snider in Sitka