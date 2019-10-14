Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Rumors of a school shooting prompt tough conversations in Bethel. Also: Getting to a new shelter in Juneau might get harder for those trying to come in out of the cold. And a polar bear at the Alaska Zoo passes away at 19.

Reports tonight from:

  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Rashah McChesney, Jacob Resneck and Zoe Grueskin in Juneau
  • Robyne in Fairbanks
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Ari Snider in Sitka

