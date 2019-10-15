Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Questions about the governor’s relationship with the Alaska Federation of Natives. Also: A proposal to fully exempt Tongass National Forest from the Roadless Rule draws criticism.
Reports tonight from:
- Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Katherine Rose in Sitka
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
- Claire Stremple in Haines