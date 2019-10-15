Forest Service recommends lifting Roadless Rule for the Tongass

Aerial view of Tongass National Forest (Photo by Alan Wu/Flickr Creative Commons)

The United States Department of Agriculture announced today that it’s seeking a full exemption of the Roadless Rule in the Tongass National Forest. That would make Alaska the only state that doesn’t have to follow the federal rule.

If Alaska is exempt from the Roadless Rule, it will be easier to build new roads through the Tongass.

Alaska’s congressional delegation has long pushed for the full exemption in the state, saying there needs to be more access to timber and energy opportunities in the region. The USDA was supposed to be considering a hybrid of options for the Tongass. A full exemption was one of six alternatives.

But in August, the Washington Post reported that a conversation between Gov. Mike Dunleavy and President Donald Trump tipped the scales, and the U.S. Forest Service started working on the full exemption.

The full exemption would only apply to the Tongass National Forest. The Chugach National Forest would remain under the Roadless Rule.

This could change how the U.S. Forest Service manages the Tongass and undo a 2016 plan amendment to move away from old growth logging in the region.

The U.S. Forest Service will publish its justification for the change in the federal register later this week.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the proposed change, which is included in the draft environmental impact statement, until Dec. 17.

A final decision is expected to be reached by 2020.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.