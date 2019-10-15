Traveling Music 10-20-19

By

Traveling Music

Date: 10-20-19

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Something Inside So Strong

The Flirtations / Labi Siffre

The Flirtations

Significant Other Records

3:54

All I Left Behind

Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt / Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt

Live on KSWM: 1999 Radio Broadcast

Laser Media

3:42

Wide River To Cross

Buddy Miller (with Emmylou Harris) / Buddy and Julie Miller

Universal United House of Prayer

New West Records

3:03

I Don’t Want Anything to Change

Bonnie Raitt (with Nora Jones) / Maia Sharp, Liz Ross, Stephanie Chapman

Bonnie Raitt and Friends

Capitol

5:00

Katie Bell

Townes Van Zandt / Townes Van Zandt

Together at the Bluebird Café; Steve Earle, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark

www.snappermusic.com

3:13

I Never Cared For You

Alison Krauss / Willy Nelson

Windy City Deluxe

Capitol

2:45

Everything’s Possible

The Flirtations / Fred Small

The Flirtations

Significant Other Records

4:27

Go Wherever You Wanna Go

Patty Griffin / Patty Griffin

American Kid

New West Records

3:46

There’s A Higher Power

Buddy Miller / Ira and Charles Louvin

Universal United House of Prayer

New West Records

3:52

To Live is To Fly

Guy Clark / Townes Van Zandt

Poet: A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt

TVZ Records

4:13

God Was In The Water

Bonnie Raitt (with Nora Jones) / Randall Bramblett, Davis Causey

Bonnie Raitt and Friends

Capitol

5:50

River in the Rain

Alison Kraus / R. Miller

Windy City Deluxe

Capitol

3:52

Heart Like A Wheel

Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt / Kate McGarigle

Live on KSWM: 1999 Radio Broadcast

Laser Media

3:35

Can’t Turn Back

The Flirtations / Christian

Three

Flirt Music

2:07

Fire and Water

Buddy Miller / Buddy and Julie Miller

Universal United House of Prayer

New West Records

4:01