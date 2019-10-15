Traveling Music 10-20-19

Traveling Music
Date: 10-20-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Something Inside So Strong
The Flirtations / Labi Siffre
The Flirtations
Significant Other Records
3:54
All I Left Behind
Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt / Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt
Live on KSWM: 1999 Radio Broadcast
Laser Media
3:42
Wide River To Cross
Buddy Miller (with Emmylou Harris) / Buddy and Julie Miller
Universal United House of Prayer
New West Records
3:03
I Don’t Want Anything to Change
Bonnie Raitt (with Nora Jones) / Maia Sharp, Liz Ross, Stephanie Chapman
Bonnie Raitt and Friends
Capitol
5:00
Katie Bell
Townes Van Zandt / Townes Van Zandt
Together at the Bluebird Café; Steve Earle, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark
www.snappermusic.com
3:13
I Never Cared For You
Alison Krauss / Willy Nelson
Windy City Deluxe
Capitol
2:45
Everything’s Possible
The Flirtations / Fred Small
The Flirtations
Significant Other Records
4:27
Go Wherever You Wanna Go
Patty Griffin / Patty Griffin
American Kid
New West Records
3:46
There’s A Higher Power
Buddy Miller / Ira and Charles Louvin
Universal United House of Prayer
New West Records
3:52
To Live is To Fly
Guy Clark / Townes Van Zandt
Poet: A Tribute to Townes Van Zandt
TVZ Records
4:13
God Was In The Water
Bonnie Raitt (with Nora Jones) / Randall Bramblett, Davis Causey
Bonnie Raitt and Friends
Capitol
5:50
River in the Rain
Alison Kraus / R. Miller
Windy City Deluxe
Capitol
3:52
Heart Like A Wheel
Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt / Kate McGarigle
Live on KSWM: 1999 Radio Broadcast
Laser Media
3:35
Can’t Turn Back
The Flirtations / Christian
Three
Flirt Music
2:07
Fire and Water
Buddy Miller / Buddy and Julie Miller
Universal United House of Prayer
New West Records
4:01