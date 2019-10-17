Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

By
Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives convention at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks on Oct. 17, 2019. (Photo by Nathaniel Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

In Fairbanks, a protest erupts on the first day of the AFN convention. Also: Sen. Lisa Murkowski responds to the latest revelations regarding the President and Ukraine.

Reports tonight from:

  • Zachariah Hughes and Nat Herz in Fairbanks
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Kirsten Swann in Anchorage
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Henry Leasia in Haines

